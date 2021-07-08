Left Menu

China stocks close lower as financial, energy firms weigh

China stocks closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by financial and energy firms, while investors pondered Beijing's surprise hint at monetary easing.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-07-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 13:15 IST
China stocks close lower as financial, energy firms weigh
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by financial and energy firms, while investors pondered Beijing's surprise hint at monetary easing. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.0% lower at 5,088.26, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.8% to 3,525.50.

** Leading the losses, the CSI300 financial index and the CSI300 energy index retreated 2% and 2.2%, respectively. ** China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially small firms, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

** There will not necessarily be a RRR cut after Beijing floats one, and it's yet to be a turnaround and investors should not overly expect loosening, Huachuang Securities analysts noted in a report. ** A continued correction in blue-chips also weighed on the market.

** Currently, there are marked differences between now and 2020 in terms of economic and policy environments, leading to under performance of previously outperforming large-cap blue-chips listed in the A-share market and Hong Kong, including Gree Electric Appliances , China Vanke and Meituan, China Galaxy Securities said in a note. ** As of Thursday, Gree was down 21% so far this year, Vanke down 16%, while Meituan shed 10%. Meituan has tumbled more than 40% from a record high hit on Feb 18.

** Adding to the pressure was the latest headline on China's crackdown on platform companies. * China's market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined a number of internet companies including Didi Chuxing, Tencent and Alibaba for failing to report earlier merger and acquisition deals for approval, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021