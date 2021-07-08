China stocks close lower as financial, energy firms weigh
China stocks closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by financial and energy firms, while investors pondered Beijing's surprise hint at monetary easing.
China stocks closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by financial and energy firms, while investors pondered Beijing's surprise hint at monetary easing. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.0% lower at 5,088.26, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.8% to 3,525.50.
** Leading the losses, the CSI300 financial index and the CSI300 energy index retreated 2% and 2.2%, respectively. ** China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially small firms, the cabinet said on Wednesday.
** There will not necessarily be a RRR cut after Beijing floats one, and it's yet to be a turnaround and investors should not overly expect loosening, Huachuang Securities analysts noted in a report. ** A continued correction in blue-chips also weighed on the market.
** Currently, there are marked differences between now and 2020 in terms of economic and policy environments, leading to under performance of previously outperforming large-cap blue-chips listed in the A-share market and Hong Kong, including Gree Electric Appliances , China Vanke and Meituan, China Galaxy Securities said in a note. ** As of Thursday, Gree was down 21% so far this year, Vanke down 16%, while Meituan shed 10%. Meituan has tumbled more than 40% from a record high hit on Feb 18.
** Adding to the pressure was the latest headline on China's crackdown on platform companies. * China's market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined a number of internet companies including Didi Chuxing, Tencent and Alibaba for failing to report earlier merger and acquisition deals for approval, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR).
