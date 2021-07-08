Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2021
Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40 7. Special Long-Term Repo Operations SLTRO for Small Finance Banks SFBs Mon, 17052021 1095 Thu, 16052024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15062021 1095 Fri, 14062024 490.00 4.00 D.
- Country:
- India
Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 4,16,943.59 3.24 0.01-5.30 I. Call Money 6,414.14 3.14 1.90-3.40 II. Triparty Repo 3,14,968.20 3.24 3.15-3.25 III. Market Repo 94,859.95 3.23 0.01-3.45 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 701.30 3.69 3.50-5.30 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 185.20 2.95 2.50-3.35 II. Term Money@@ 819.00 - 3.00-3.55 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 120.00 3.15 3.15-3.15 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Wed, 07/07/2021 1 Thu, 08/07/2021 4,46,750.00 3.35 (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ (iv) Special Reverse Repo? 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Wed, 07/07/2021 1 Thu, 08/07/2021 0.00 4.25 4. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -4,46,750.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ Fri, 02/07/2021 14 Fri, 16/07/2021 1,881.00 3.75 (iv) Special Reverse Repo? Fri, 02/07/2021 14 Fri, 16/07/2021 61.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 02/07/2021 14 Fri, 16/07/2021 2,00,018.00 3.46 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 8. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 19,187.82 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -99,480.18 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-5,46,230.18 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 07/07/2021 6,10,979.23 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 16/07/2021 6,19,975.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 07/07/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 18/06/2021 9,04,119.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.
$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.
-----------------
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balance Reckoned for Auction
- Repo
- SHW SHW
- India
- Fine Tuning Operations
- Variable Rate& (
- MSF 4
- Reverse Repo Fri
- Variable Rate&
- I. Today's
- Money Market Operations
- MUM SVC
- Special Long-Term Repo
- Reserve Bank of India
- Tap Targeted Long Term
- Small Finance Banks
- Reverse Repo
- CCIL
- Clearing Corporation of India Limited