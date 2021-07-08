Simplilearn Aims to Onboard 5 Million Learners on Its SkillUp Platform by 2023

Company Substantially Expands Its Free Learning Platform BENGALURU, India, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of its recent initiatives, Simplilearn, the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, announced that it aims to onboard five million learners in the next two years on its SkillUp platform. SkillUp, Simplilearn's free learning platform, was launched in November last year to offer learners short-term skilling programs and enable learning continuity during the ongoing pandemic. The SkillUp platform has since recorded more than 5 lakh learner enrolments and continues to attract learner interest, especially from India, the USA, and Canada. On completion of every learning program, learners get a SkillUp certificate of completion from Simplilearn. Every week, the company is witnessing more than 2,500 SkillUp learners unlocking their certificates, a testimony to its support for continued learning. The SkillUp platform offers learners access to over 1,000 hours of learning and tech skilling programs that cover over 600 in-demand skills. All programs offered follow a self-learning model where learners have access to on-demand video-based content. The curriculum focuses on building strong foundational tech skills for career growth, and all programs are created by top industry and subject matter experts. Some of the popular programs on the platform include Business Analytics with Excel, Introduction to Cyber Security, Java Training, Data Science with Python, and Introduction to Data Analytics. The company has recently added more programs under the categories of Software, Digital Marketing, Cloud, and Data as well. Speaking on the company's latest, Krishna Kumar, Founder, and CEO, Simplilearn, said, ''In the last twelve months, the importance of upskilling for professionals was felt more than ever before. With the creation of new job roles and increased demand for specialized skills by employers, aspirants took to online learning programs to secure their jobs or explore new career avenues and continue to do so. Simplilearn has empowered over two million learners since its founding; through SkillUp, we aim to further benefit millions more across the globe who face the challenge of affordability and access to quality learning programs.'' He further added, ''With new-age technologies like AI & ML, Data Analytics, etc., continuing to be ranked among the top and most relevant tech skills, the need for professionals to skill up is more urgent than ever. We understand the changing tech requirements of the industry and the future skills in demand. That said, we have recently added more programs on the SkillUp platform under the categories of Software, Digital Marketing, Cloud, and Data to cater to the needs of our learners. Through our ongoing efforts, we hope to democratize access to learning and assist our learners in advancing their careers to stay ahead of the competition.'' SkillUp aims to help working professionals and students identify their upskilling options to begin their journey in today's leading technologies. Today, SkillUp courses are also part of major Government e-skilling initiatives such as NSDC SkillIndia, and Telecom Sector Skill Council. Learners will also have access to free guides on career paths, salaries, interview tips, and other topics to help them make more informed career decisions.

About Simplilearn Simplilearn is the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital skills training, focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn provides millions of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped over 2,000,000 professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. With over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing with Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech, 2020 Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success, and recognition by the prestigious Training Industry Inc. as one of the Top IT Training Companies for 2020. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com.

