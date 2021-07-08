"Dosto Messenger" - Making Profound Impact in World of Messaging

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dosto Messenger is a user-friendly, Free to Use secure messaging platform that ensures End-to-end encrypted communication with your family, friends, colleagues, customers and offers multifarious benefits. An indigenous Communication platform that follows the true ethos of "Vocal for Local" enabled by Hosting, Research n Development and Release teams based in the Indian ecosystem.

Dosto Messenger offers all the features required for a world-class communication platform with Dark/Light mode, in-Phone Contact Messaging, Creation of Groups with Unlimited users, Disappearing Messages, Voice and Video calls at no added or hidden costs, Status sharing to Friends and Families, Sharing Document/Media, Stickers, Emojis and on-demand Dosto Desktop. The app is available for download globally, on both App Store (Apple) and Play Store (Android) Dosto is completely Ad free with global downloads already surpassing 30,000+ users.

Dosto Messenger is built on high grade encryption protocols that allows users to exchange messages in an extreme secured environment. It follows a robust Peer to Peer communication platform with Chat Servers acting only as an authentication intermediary. This ensures the Data is fully encrypted, secured and accessible only by appropriate consumer of the information thus respecting privacy and integrity of the Data exchanged. Arvind Bandgar, Co-founder and CTO of mPHATEK expressed his views on the newly launched app-- "Being Atmanirbhar or Vocal for Local is the need of the hour with Data privacy and protection at the helm of global communication. mPHATEK aspired to provide an alternate platform in the form of Dosto that has secured End-to-end communication but also truly competes with global messaging platforms without compromising on any features and security. As Smartphones becoming the way of life and Digital divide shrinking communication platforms that offer messaging/chat/voice/video calls have become integral part of us, in both personal or professional terms. We are working to make Dosto reach wider audiences by adding more value generating features and hoping to be the preferred messaging app of our target market."

mPHATEK is a Microsoft Silver Partner and Salesforce Consulting Partner is a niche provider of cutting-edge Software Product Solution & Services with expertise in Data Fusion Analytics, Complex Software Integrations, Cyber Security, Block Chain, Big Data & Internet of Things (IoT). We strive to help our customers by leveraging our Technology expertise complementing with our niche Solutions to derive strategic and business benefits in this rapidly changing digital eco-system. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

