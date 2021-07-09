Left Menu

Multiple fatalities in Swedish airplane crash - police

Several people died in the crash of an airplane after takeoff outside Orebro, Sweden, on Thursday, Swedish police said. "It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said on their website. "Several people have died." Police said the plane was carrying nine people. The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre told TT news agency it was carrying sky divers.

Multiple fatalities in Swedish airplane crash - police
