Multiple fatalities in Swedish airplane crash - police

Several people died in the crash of an airplane after takeoff outside Orebro, Sweden, on Thursday, Swedish police said.

"It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said on their website. "Several people have died." Police said the plane was carrying nine people. The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre told TT news agency it was carrying sky divers.

