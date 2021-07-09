Left Menu

2 killed, many injured as bus skids off road in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 13:43 IST
Two persons died and several others were injured as a passenger bus skidded off the road and fell 200 metres below in the Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm on Thursday near Tirbin, they said.

The bus with 13 passengers on board was on the way from Daporijo in Upper Subansiri of Arunachal Pradesh to Silapathar in Dhemaji district of neighbouring Assam, Leparada's Superintendent of Police PN Thongdok said.

The driver, RK Singh (57), and co-driver A Biswakarma (24) died on the spot, he said.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital at Basar, he added.

The bus skidded and fell 200 metres below the road into a paddy field, the police officer said.

All the standing crops were damaged because of the accident, he said.

The cause of the accident was not known as both the driver and the co-driver died, he said.

A case was registered at the Basar police station regarding the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

