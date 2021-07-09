Dizo appoints Abhilash Panda as India CEO

Consumer tech brand Dizo on Friday announced the appointment of former Flipkart executive Abhilash Panda as the Chief Executive Officer of its India operations.

Panda will bring a fresh outlook with his years of experience and an unmatched understanding of the ever-changing consumer tech landscape in India, a statement said.

He will be responsible for all areas of operations including sales, marketing, R&D and innovation, supply chain, human resources, among others as well as the front-end for all official announcements by the brand, it added.

Panda joins Dizo - a brand under Realme's open partner 'TechLife' ecosystem - from Walmart-owned Flipkart, where he served as Director for Mobile Phones, the statement said.

Previously, he has also worked with CavinKare.

Dizo will continue to have Realme's constant support in three key aspects - Industrial Design, Supply Chain and AIoT experience that works perfectly with realme Link app, the statement said.

“I am excited to join the super energetic and promising team at Dizo in India. I am looking forward to driving business momentum at Dizo and make it one of India's top brands in AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) products,'' Panda said.

The wearables and connected devices space in India is heating up and the race to the top spot for a brand will be determined by its ability to offer a truly differentiated value proposition to its customers, he added.

Dizo has aggressive plans for expansion in India and is working towards offering various products in four key categories - smart entertainment, smart home, smart care, and accessories, the statement said.

The company has also announced its foray into the feature phones category with the launch of DIZO Star 300 and DIZO Star 500 in India.

The company's products are available at Flipkart and select offline stores. The brand has a presence in over 320 service centers across more than 310 cities in India via the Realme network.

