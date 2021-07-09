Left Menu

Jio tops 4G chart with 21.9 mbps download speed in Jun, Vodafone Idea fastest in upload: Trai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:53 IST
Jio tops 4G chart with 21.9 mbps download speed in Jun, Vodafone Idea fastest in upload: Trai
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio continues to maintain leadership position in the 4G internet segment with 21.9 megabit per second average download speed in June, while Vodafone Idea topped the chart in upload segment with 6.2 mbps data speed, according to the latest data published by telecom regulator Trai.

Reliance Jio's 4G network speed marginally increased and it was over three times higher than that of the nearest competitor Vodafone Idea, which showed an average download speed of 6.5 mbps.

Airtel's average 4G download speed improved marginally and was still the lowest at 5 mbps, according to data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday.

The download speed helps consumers access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send or share pictures or videos to their contacts.

According to Trai, Vodafone Idea had an average upload speed of 6.2 mbps in May. It was followed by Reliance Jio with an upload speed of 4.8 mbps and Bharti Airtel with 3.9 mbps.

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has rolled out 4G service in select areas but its network speed did not figure in the Trai chart.

The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021