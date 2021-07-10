Indian-origin entrepreneur appointed Visiting Professor at UK university

Birmingham City University (BCU) has conferred a Visiting Professorship to an Indian-origin entrepreneur in recognition of his expertise spanning media, business, charity and politics in both the UK and India.

Manoj Ladwa, founder of India-focused media organisation India Inc. Group, was formally named the recipient of the role at a ceremony in London last week, attended by leaders from the university, academia and senior Indian diaspora representatives and diplomats.

BCU said the new role will see Professor Ladwa lead masterclasses for the university’s students and use his expertise in media and journalism to develop new ideas, practices and collaborations with the university’s academics.

“Manoj Ladwa’s experience and expertise has seen him found and develop the India Inc. Group, which has become a major resource in both journalism and policy,” said Professor Alison Honour, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean for Birmingham City University’s Faculty of Arts, Design and Media.

“While the University already enjoys very fruitful links in India, including via our STEAMhouse project, this appointment will help us take these partnerships even further. We are delighted to have been able to secure his expertise as a Visiting Professor at the University and we know that he will bring with him years of experience and be a real asset for our staff and students alike,” she said.

Ladwa, who was also a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral media campaign team, is known for highlighting the role of the British Indian diaspora in driving collaborations between the two nations.

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to the excellent work being done by BIME [Birmingham Institute of Media and English] and Birmingham City University in media and communications and in its efforts to build strong ties with India and Indian enterprise,” said Ladwa.

“This role brings me back to my childhood roots in Birmingham, a vibrant city which has so much to offer through its industry, multiculturalism, and increasing focus on cutting edge green growth technology and innovation. I very much look forward to working closely with BCU’s world class faculty, students and wider networks in the coming years,” he said.

The India Inc. Group, founded 10 years ago, is the London-headquartered media house behind the recently concluded India Global Forum, which brought together senior politicians and entrepreneurs from around the world, and publications such as ‘India Global Business’ and diaspora platform ‘iGlobal’.

