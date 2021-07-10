Senior citizen killed as truck rams into vehicles in Pune
PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:25 IST
A senior citizen was killed on Saturday after a speeding truck rammed into several vehicles on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway under Sinhagad police station limits in Pune, an official said.
The incident happened near Navale bridge in the morning and the deceased has been identified as 68-year-old Vidyadhar Shankar Salunkhe of Sahakarnagar, Inspector Devidas Gheware said.
''Another person, identified as Amjad Khan, is seriously injured. Two autorickshaws and three four-wheelers were damaged in the incident,'' he said.
