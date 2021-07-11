Canada orders rail restrictions until Oct. 31 to reduce risk of wildfires
Canada on Sunday ordered additional rail transport restrictions until Oct. 31 in both British Columbia and nationally to reduce the risk of wildfires, the transport ministry said in a statement.
The order, which took effect on Sunday, will require both the Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway to take a number of precautions to protect against wildfires, including reducing train speeds, the statement said.
