BRIEF-Plus500 H1 Rev Falls

Plus500 Ltd: * PLUS500 LTD - HALF YEAR TRADING UPDATE

* PLUS500 - DELIVERED SIGNIFICANT FURTHER POSITIVE MOMENTUM DURING FIRST HALF OF 2021 * PLUS500 - CUSTOMER INCOME, REACHED $379.2M IN H1 2021 (H1 2020: $556.9M, H1 2019: $175.0M)

* PLUS500 - GROUP REVENUE IN H1 2021 WAS $346.2M, (H1 2020: $564.2M, H1 2019: $148.0M) * PLUS500 - THERE WAS A CONTINUED HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY WITHIN PLATFORM DRIVEN BY AN ACTIVE CUSTOMER

* PLUS500 - REMAINS CONFIDENT ABOUT COMPANY'S PERFORMANCE DURING REMAINDER OF FY 2021 AND BEYOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

