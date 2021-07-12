Left Menu

Nepal signs USD 1.3 bln mega deal with India's SJVN to develop 679 MW Lower Arun Hydropower project

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-07-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 12:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
Nepal has signed a USD 1.3 billion deal with India's hydropower major Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) to develop a 679-megawatt hydropower project in eastern Nepal, the second mega venture undertaken by India in the neighboring Himalayan nation.

The single largest foreign investment project, based on the 2017 cost estimates, is located between Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur districts in eastern Nepal, according to a press release issued by the Investment Board Nepal.

The 679-megawatt Lower Arun Hydropower project is the second mega project undertaken by India after the USD 1.04 billion 900-MW Arun-3 hydroelectric projects.

A memorandum of understanding for the project was signed by the Investment Board of Nepal Chief Executive Officer Sushil Bhatta and SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma in Kathmandu on Sunday, according to the Investment Board Nepal.

According to the board, the developer needs to complete the detailed project report of the project and submit it for approval at the board within two years from the agreement date.

The project will be developed under the build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) model.

Speaking as the chief guest during the signing in ceremony, Nepal Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel expressed commitment to extend necessary cooperation and support on behalf of the government to expedite and fast-track the development of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

