Hungary govt submits an offer to buy Budapest airport - operator AviAlliance

The Hungarian government has submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport to buy the airport, its operator AviAlliance GmbH said on Monday.

"We can confirm that the Hungarian Government submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport. In the interest of our co-shareholders and on legal grounds we are obliged to review potential offers," AviAlliance, which holds a 55.44% stake in the airport, said in an emailed reply to Reuter's questions.

"Nonetheless, this NBO was not initiated by us. AviAlliance is a committed long-term investor.... We deeply hope to be given the opportunity to remain invested in this airport."

