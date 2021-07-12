Hungary govt submits an offer to buy Budapest airport - operator AviAlliance
In the interest of our co-shareholders and on legal grounds we are obliged to review potential offers," AviAlliance, which holds a 55.44% stake in the airport, said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions. "Nonetheless, this NBO was not initiated by us. AviAlliance is a committed long-term investor....
The Hungarian government has submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport to buy the airport, its operator AviAlliance GmbH said on Monday.
"We can confirm that the Hungarian Government submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport. In the interest of our co-shareholders and on legal grounds we are obliged to review potential offers," AviAlliance, which holds a 55.44% stake in the airport, said in an emailed reply to Reuter's questions.
"Nonetheless, this NBO was not initiated by us. AviAlliance is a committed long-term investor.... We deeply hope to be given the opportunity to remain invested in this airport."
