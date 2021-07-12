EIB signs The Valuable 500 Commitment for disability business inclusion

The President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Werner Hoyer, signed The Valuable 500 Commitment, making the EIB the first Multilateral Development Bank member of the world's biggest community for disability business inclusion.

Through its joined-up approach to diversity and inclusion matters both in-house and in its operations, the EIB commits to putting disability inclusion on its institutional agenda.

To that end, the EIB will reinforce its ongoing activities for disability inclusion and set up new initiatives aimed at ensuring continuous and open dialogue between employees living with disabilities and the institution, notably through a newly established network of EIB managers who are motivated to work together on disability inclusion.

EIB President Werner Hoyer, said: "Over 1.3 billion people around the world live with some form of disability. Yet only 4% of organisations focus on making their business inclusive of disability. I am delighted and proud that the EIB has joined The Valuable 500. Together with other 499 national and multinational organisations around the world, we have the power to positively impact society by putting disability at the heart of our inclusion agenda. Driving positive social change is in the DNA of the EIB, also through disability inclusion, both in-house and externally, in the way we select, guide and manage our operations".

Thomas ÖSTROS, EIB Vice-President having diversity and inclusion in his oversight, added: "A diverse and inclusive workplace is the key to having higher-performing colleagues, more innovative solutions and greater motivation and engagement. As the bank of the European Union, we are committed to the EU's objectives and values and aspire to live up to one of its founding principles: 'United in diversity, notably through our holistic approach to Diversity and Inclusion. The Valuable 500 is a great opportunity for us to exchange with and learn from our peers to make sure that the EIB is fully inclusive as an employer and financial partner."

Caroline Casey, Founder of The Valuable 500, said: "I am delighted that the European Investment Bank has joined The Valuable 500 as our newest member, and welcome their commitment to putting disability inclusion firmly on their board agenda. The EIB has incredible influence and reach, and its public commitment to making the workplace more inclusive for people with disabilities is an important step towards creating better workplaces for all. We greatly look forward to working together as we enter phase two of The Valuable 500 campaign, activating our network of 500 major companies to advance disability inclusion for everyone worldwide."

Guided by The Valuable 500, the bank will continue to adapt its recruitment processes, IT and facility management, among other practices, in order to achieve disability inclusion. The EIB will also intensify its awareness-raising efforts to increase understanding and individual engagement on disability inclusion from its staff.

Finally, the bank also committed to strengthening its approach to disability inclusion in its investment operations.