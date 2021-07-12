Serendipity Arts Foundation announces shortlist for Arts Visual Grant

The Serendipity Arts Foundation (SAF) on Monday announced the shortlist of two projects for the Serendipity Arts Virtual Grant 2021-22.

The shortlisted grantees include Team Suno comprising Kanchan Joneja, Makayn Joneja, Depanshu Gola and Sukriti Thukral, and the duo Pritish Bali and Anu Bali.

While Team Suno’s project is an immersive storytelling game which manifests to paint an obscure life of waste pickers living near a landfill site in Delhi through a soundscape, Pritish and Anu’s project focuses on recognizing the contribution of homemakers and domestic caregivers who spend their entire lives sacrificing, only to have thousands of hours of labour invalidated across economic and social sectors. “The projects that the shortlisted applicants have proposed are both carriers of strong social messages and seeded for the internet, making them adaptive new media projects,” a statement from the Serendipity Arts Foundation, said. The Serendipity Arts Virtual Grant has its genesis in the Serendipity Arts Virtual initiative, where varied approaches were considered to understand, explore and subvert the predetermined logics and ways of the digital platforms.

“We started Serendipity Arts Virtual in 2020 to explore the opportunities offered by the digital space and since then we have been constantly re-imagining the space and the projects that can be experienced through the digital formats.

“The grant furthers our quest to find such projects that are well attributed to the virtual space, interdisciplinary in nature and collaborative; enhancing creative inclusion,” said Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Festival.

The grantees, who were chosen from a large pool of diverse applications, will be awarded a sum of Rs 1 lakh each and would have to develop their project in a period of six months.

The SAF will connect the grantees to field experts, mentors, practitioners, and other professionals, to aid in expanding the scope of the chosen project based on its requirement.

On completion of the project, the grantees are expected to submit a report of 1,000 words, along with an audited fund utilization certificate as per the format provided for the total fund granted.PTI TRS TRS

