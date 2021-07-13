Srei Equipment Finance invokes 2.08 pc stake in Eros International Media

Srei Equipment Finance has invoked 20 lakh pledged shares aggregating to 2.08 per cent stake in Eros International Media.

''The company has invoked a pledge on the equity shares of Eros International Media as per the provisions of the pledge agreement dated July 3, 2017,'' Srei Equipment Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Pledge was invoked on July 9, 2013, it added.

Srei Equipment Finance held 12.71 per cent stake in Eros Media earlier, post invocation, it stands at 10.63 per cent.

Shares of Eros Media were trading 2.30 per cent higher at Rs 26.65 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)