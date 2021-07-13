Left Menu

Mindtree Q1 net profit rises over 61% to Rs 343.4 cr

Mindtree had 27,256 employees at the end of the June quarter with trailing 12-months attrition at 13.7 per cent.We are pleased to report a strong start to FY22 with broad-based first-quarter growth across all service lines and industry segments, Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee said.For the quarter, revenues were USD 310.5 million, up 7.7 per cent sequentially, and EBITDA was 20.3 per cent - demonstrating the resilience of Mindtree business in a challenging environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:39 IST
Mindtree Q1 net profit rises over 61% to Rs 343.4 cr
  • Country:
  • India

IT firm Mindtree on Tuesday reported a 61.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 343.4 crore for the June quarter compared to that of Rs 213 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue of the Bengaluru-based company grew by 20.1 per cent to Rs 2,291.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,908.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In dollar terms, net profit rose by 64.7 per cent to USD 46.5 million while revenue grew by 22.6 per cent to USD 310.5 million in the June quarter over the year-ago period.

At the end of June quarter, the company's active client base stood at 260, the filing said. Mindtree had 27,256 employees at the end of the June quarter with trailing 12-months attrition at 13.7 per cent.

''We are pleased to report a strong start to FY22 with broad-based first-quarter growth across all service lines and industry segments,'' Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee said.

For the quarter, revenues were USD 310.5 million, up 7.7 per cent sequentially, and EBITDA was 20.3 per cent - demonstrating the resilience of Mindtree business in a challenging environment. ''Our highest-ever orderbook of USD 504 million affirms that the focused execution of our strategy and our client-centricity in re-imagining business models for the digital era are helping us drive profitable and sustainable growth,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021