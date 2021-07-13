BP to buy entire ownership of Thorntons joint venture

BP Plc said on Tuesday it would buy the entire ownership of its Thorntons joint venture to expand its presence in the U.S. fuels and convenience retail business. The company will acquire the majority share it does not already own in the business from ArcLight Capital Partners LLC.

BP did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)