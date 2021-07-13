Devusinh Chauhan to handle select unstarred Parliament questions on telecom

Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday allocated the task of handling unstarred Parliament questions that are not on sensitive issues to the minister of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan.

The allocated work to Chauhan includes handling of assurances, special mention in Rajya Sabha, laying of annual reports, rules, regulations etc related to telecom ministry, authentication of papers and matters related to official languages, according to order issued by the Ministry of Communications on Tuesday.

''Further, the files of unstarred Parliament questions , except questions having policy implications and on sensitive issues, would be submitted by wing heads (member finance, member services, member technology, additional secretary telecom, USOF administrator) to the minister of state for communications,'' the order said.

Chauhan took charge of his portfolio on July 8. He replaces BJP leader Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre who represents Akola constituency of Maharashtra.

* * * * Glance's active user base in India reaches 140 mn in Q1 2021 * Lockscreen platform Glance has touched an active user base of 140 million in India in the first quarter of 2021, according to Counterpoint Research.

Customers of smartphone brands like Xiaomi (including POCO), Samsung, vivo and OPPO form a majority of Glance's active user base, a statement said.

Glance, which is owned by the InMobi Group, delivers content to the lockscreen of Android-based smartphones. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver personalised content via video stories and live streaming across categories like news, entertainment, tech, sports, fashion and travel.

Being a pre-installed feature in some of the highest-selling smartphones in India has enabled the platform to reach close to a quarter of all smartphones in the country, the statement said.

