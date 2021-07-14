CEAT to supply tyres for M&M's new seven-seater Bolero Neo

Tyre maker CEAT on Wednesday said it will supply its high performance CZAR HP range of tyres for Mahindra & Mahindra's new seven-seater Bolero Neo sports utility vehicle.

The announcement came a day after M&M launched the new SUV built on third generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar, with the Mahindra mHawk engine.

CEAT Ltd has collaborated with Mahindra, for its newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo. CEAT will be supplying the CZAR HP range of tyres for the new vehicle, the company said in a release.

In the past also, CEAT has also partnered with Mahindra for tyre supplies for its various other vehicle models.

Designed to provide better steering control and higher fuel efficiency, the tyre has been optimized to perfectly complement the exceptional performance of Bolero Neo, CEAT Ltd said.

''We take pride in our association with Mahindra, which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since 2015, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a testimony of our unwavering commitment to offer the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Mahindra,'' said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd.

Priced at Rs 8.48 lakh, the new Bolero Neo comes in a seven-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top). An optional variant N10 (O) with multi terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently, according to M&M. PTI IAS DRR DRR

