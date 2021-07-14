Multiplier raises USD 4 mn led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Professional Employment Organisation (PEO) platform Multiplier on Wednesday announced USD 4 million (around Rs 29.8 crore) funding led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge.

The funding round also saw participation from co-investors Golden Gate Ventures, MS&AD Ventures, Picus Capital, and angel investors.

Multiplier is part of Surge's fifth cohort of 23 companies that have developed new digital solutions to help companies and individuals work, live, and learn better in a rapidly evolving Southeast Asian landscape, the Singapore-headquartered start-up said in a statement.

“We have grown exponentially since the launch, which is testament to the demand from companies, both large and small, for a simplified, international employment solution. With this round of funding, we're looking to double down on our presence in the Asia Pacific region and bring more features to our customers via the Multiplier Platform,” said Multiplier Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sagar Khatri. Multiplier was founded by Amritpal Singh, Sagar Khatri, and Vamsi Krishna. Amritpal graduated from the London School of Economics (LSE), while Vamsi and Sagar are Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) graduates.

