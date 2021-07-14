Left Menu

24SEVEN sales down 13.5 pc to Rs 355 cr in FY21; store expansion plan on hold

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:06 IST
24SEVEN sales down 13.5 pc to Rs 355 cr in FY21; store expansion plan on hold
  • Country:
  • India

Gross sales of retail store chain 24SEVEN dropped 13.5 per cent to Rs 355 crore in the pandemic-hit FY21, and its store expansion plan is on hold currently.

The retail chain has reduced operating costs and brought in more operating efficiency in the pandemic-hit year, according to the latest annual report of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, which owns 24SEVEN.

As on March 31, 2021, K K Modi Group venture Godfrey Phillips India was operating a total number 93 of 24SEVEN stores spread across Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh.

Godfrey Phillips India Chairman R A Shah said, ''During FY21, gross sales value dropped 13 per cent to Rs 355 crore, from Rs 410 crore during the previous year, owing to reduced operating days and restricted operating hours,'' the company said.

Godfrey Phillips Managing Director Bina Modi said, ''Our store expansion plans are currently on hold and we continue to implement a cost rationalisation programme to further improve store-level profitability in the near term.'' She added that during the lockdown, 24SEVEN stores serviced the consumers by providing essential products by ensuring minimum personal contact at the point of sale.

''The company's 24SEVEN retail business will continue to focus on meeting customer needs while delivering greater convenience, value and quality,'' said Modi.

According to the company, in 2020-21, it had introduced some new products under its private label, which had an ''encouraging'' response from the customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021