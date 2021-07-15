DevRev Launches with $50 Million in Seed Funding and a Dev-Centric CRM for the Product-Led Growth Era

Led by former Nutanix co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, the startup's investors include Mayfield Fund and Khosla Ventures PALO ALTO, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DevRev, a new business software company focused on bringing developers closer to customers and revenue, emerged from stealth mode today, to work with early adopters in making the product generally available in 2022. The startup launches with $50 million in seed funding and a highly experienced leadership team headed by Dheeraj Pandey, Nutanix co-founder and former CEO and current board member at Adobe.

Pandey is DevRev's co-founder and CEO, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former Nutanix SVP of engineering. Backed by investors including Mayfield Fund, Khosla Ventures, and several industry luminaries, DevRev has already recruited more than 75 people and is relentlessly focused on making itself ''customer zero'' this year.

''Today, every company is a software company, yet we isolate developers (dev) from customers and revenue (rev),'' said DevRev CEO Pandey. ''By removing the bureaucracy between makers and consumers — with APIs, design, and an opinionated engagement model — we will empower devs to create customer-conscious products and businesses. That's our mission: bring dev and rev together!'' DevRev aims to make life meaningfully simpler for developers so they no longer have to work across silos of systems. Driven by design-first, API-first, and machine intelligence culture, DevRev will enable developers and customers to communicate and collaborate with each other socially and in real-time.

''Being product builders ourselves, Dheeraj and I have both felt the pain in leaving developers in the back-office,'' said DevRev Co-founder Agarwal. ''With a headless dev-centric CRM vision, we are looking to bring developers to the forefront of decision-making and real-time customer collaboration.'' Using the platform DevRev is creating, the developer will be able to connect their code to production issues and customer interactions in a singular unified experience. The company's offering will help developers create modern product-led growth (PLG) companies that are cloud-centric and service-oriented.

''As People-first investors who partner with entrepreneurs at the inception stage, we are honored to support Dheeraj, Manoj and the team at DevRev with seed funding,'' noted Mayfield Fund Managing Director Navin Chaddha. ''We believe their focus on elevating developers to business leaders by removing the barriers to revenue leverages the Rise of the Individual movement, and will help them grow into an iconic company. We look forward to watching them build an innovative new category and a long-lasting developer community.'' ''Often the code, which developers end up writing or modifying, has little to no input on how customers use their product and its features,'' said Khosla Ventures Founder and Partner Vinod Khosla. ''DevRev's bold, yet simple vision to bring developers closer to customers is one of those groundbreaking ideas we feel will impact every single company in the future.'' A true post-pandemic company, DevRev is remote-friendly and maintains purely digital operations, using social platforms to recruit talent, generate ideas, and build a community around its product. With automation, search, and a unique product-led candidate experience, the company has built a stellar team of DevRevelers in less than six months. The company is building its team in Austin, Bangalore, Ljubljana (Slovenia), and the San Francisco Bay area.

About DevRev DevRev is a business software company that brings developers and customers together in the era of product-led growth. The company is building an API-first dev-centric CRM that leverages data, design, and machine intelligence to empower developers to build, support, and grow their business. In times of anemic NPS and high customer churn, DevRev strives to create the world's most customer-centric companies led by happy developers. Grok and grep more on DevRev via the web, Twitter and LinkedIn.

