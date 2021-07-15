Audi announces slew of charging options, benefits ahead of e-SUV launch

German premium carmaker Audi on Thursday announced a slew of charging options and benefits, including a complimentary wall box AC charger, ahead of the launch of its e-SUV e-Tron 50, e-Tron 55, and e-Tron Sportback 55 in the domestic market on July 22.

The customers buying the SUV this year will receive two chargers – an 11kW compact charger and an additional wall-box AC charger that can be set up at the customer's preferred location, Audi India said in a release.

In addition, key Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50kW DC fast charger, in a phased manner. Furthermore, early-bird customers can avail of complimentary charging at any Audi India dealership that is equipped with the charging facility through 2021, the carmaker said.

''The charging process is central to the everyday usability of an EV. We are happy to introduce an array of solutions and benefits that will help make the e-Tron ownership experience joyful. We are continuously evaluating more options to improve the charging infrastructure in the country," said Balbir Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

He said Audi wants to drive a generational shift towards EVs in India and these steps will go a long way in building the customer's confidence and, in turn, will further accelerate the country's electric mobility story." According to the release, the company's key dealerships will be equipped with a 50kW fast charger in a phased manner and the dealers will offer, at cost, their charging facilities to all other brand electric car customers.

Audi e-Tron customers can easily locate all charging stations compatible on the 'Chargers near me' section of the 'myAudi Connect' app, it said, adding, Audi India will open access to the 'chargers near me' section of the mobile app 'myAudi Connect' and the company's website to all-electric car users in India.

