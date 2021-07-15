Blindwink Honors the Winners of Design Excellence Awards - 2021

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Design Excellence Awards were conceived by Blindwink to honour & celebrate the marvels of the Architecture & Interior Designing across India & recognise the talents determined to beautify & revolutionise the architecture. Design Excellence Awards recognise the architectural excellence & wonderful aesthetic vision of the architects & designers who give life to the lifeless bricks & transform the houses, work places, towns, cities and the nation. The awards hold a very high credibility being solely based on merits, announced post meticulous selection process, research, online survey & opinions. Design Excellence Awards, one of India’s most prestigious awards, were conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company in India. The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories – Associate Partner. The list of the awardees are Winners of Design Excellence Awards - 2021 1. Most Innovative Interior Designers in Maharashtra - Ashok Sharma (CEO & Principal Designer) - Homes for India Private Limited 2. Best Upcoming Architecture & Interior Design Firm in Chennai - Archstory - Ar. Shrinidhi Venkatavijayan (Principal Architect) 3. Best Emerging Architectural and Landscape Design Studio in North India - Ar. Chetan Parkash (Creative Director) - Sixteen Design Studios Pvt. Ltd.

4. Triumphant Emerging Architectural Firm in Tamil Nadu - R K Architects (A Group of R K Constructions) Chromepet, Chennai 5. Most Promising Turnkey Architects & Interior Designers - PAN India - Dreamworld Spaces 6. Leading Interior Designing & Architecture Firm in Mumbai - SK Design Studio 7. Top Ranked International Firm in Maharashtra - Ground 11 Architects 8. Outstanding Excellence in Architectural Design - Kerala - Sheily Haroon Architects (Bangalore and Kochi) 9. Young Design Icon for Excellence in Architecture & Interior Designing Projects in Maharashtra - Shubham Jain - Shri Gurudev Associates (SGA) 10. Most Innovative and Creative Firm in Architectural & Interior Design - The KIA Associates 11. Most Elegant Turnkey Interior Designing in Chennai - Branesh Arvinth (Design Obsession Studio LLP) 12. Most Innovative Neoclassical Architecture & Designing in Mumbai - Theta One Designs - Saachee Shetty (Principal Designer) 13. Most Elegant Modern Interior Designing in Agra - Greywood Interior and Developer - Nitin Gupta (CEO) 14. Most Innovative Home Interior & Furniture Designer in Bangalore - Ipsita Panda (Founder) - Houzeome About Blindwink Blindwink is Best Market Research Company in India. We are the ambassadors for your brand; & market researchers for the new trend. We make Iconic Brands. We empower emerging start-ups, entrepreneurs & growing businesses and transform them into well-known brands. Image: Blindwink - Design Excellence Awards 2021 Winners PWR PWR

