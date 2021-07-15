Mercedes-Benz strengthens AMG portfolio; launches new products

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched two new products under its AMG brand, 'E 63 S 4MATIC+' and 'E 53 4MATIC+', priced at Rs 1.7 crore and 1.02 crore, respectively, (all prices ex-showroom).

The E 63 S 4MATIC+ comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine (612 HP) mated with a nine speed transmission. The E 53 4MATIC+ on the other hand features an electrified 3.0-litre engine that produces peak output of 435 HP.

Advertisement

''Both these sedans not only offer exceptional performance and vehicle dynamics, but also increased comfort while retaining the hallmark AMG character,'' Mercedes-Benz India Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Santosh Iyer said in a statement.

Having expanded the AMG portfolio to new customer groups with the 35 and 43 series, the company's focus is now to strengthen the pure performance products, especially in the 63 series, which continues to remain the core model series for AMG globally, he added.

Mercedes-Benz's performance sub-brand AMG has a wide portfolio of performance limousines, performance SUVs, SUV Coupes, and sports cars in India.

The AMG brand has a dedicated retail presence through the AMG Performance Centres located across Indian metros.

Mercedes-Benz India's production facility is spread over 100 acres in Chakan near Pune. Since June 2015, the automaker has also commenced production from its new expanded production facility located in the same premises.

Mercedes-Benz India is part of Mercedes-Benz's global production network and plays an important role in the CKD/MVP production network in Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)