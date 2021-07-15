Left Menu

Madagascan Eileen Akbaraly receives Unity Peace Award BWF at Cannes

A stone’s throw from Spike Lee's “summer palace”, the splendid president of what is, this mid-July, the most important crossroads for celebrities on the planet, a conscience of tomorrow was invited to this forum of new worlds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannes | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:11 IST
Madagascan Eileen Akbaraly receives Unity Peace Award BWF at Cannes
Invited to speak at the high-end advocacy session ‘Mastermind’ at the opening of this day presented by the Better World French endowment fund, Eileen Akbaraly challenged the public regarding the modern mission of companies. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)
  • Country:
  • France

Cannes (France), first place in world press coverage thanks to its famous film festival, a platform of global influence, has just hosted the 5th edition of the Better World Fund. At the podium, Eileen Akbaraly, founder of Made For A Woman (MadeForAWoman.shop), reaffirmed her entrepreneurial and creative commitment to an innovative project which is respectful of nature and profoundly human. She received the Unity Peace Award BWF.

A stone's throw from Spike Lee's "summer palace", the splendid president of what is, this mid-July, the most important crossroads for celebrities on the planet, a conscience of tomorrow was invited to this forum of new worlds. This was an opportunity for the young Madagascan raffia-palm craft brand to promote its values and ambitions.

Invited to speak at the high-end advocacy session 'Mastermind' at the opening of this day presented by the Better World French endowment fund, Eileen Akbaraly challenged the public regarding the modern mission of companies. "Customers want transparency about the origin of materials, products that have meaning, and identity inseparable from their territory. The act of purchasing is aligned with a certain relationship to the world which values human action and demonstrates natural balance.".

It is a major development for all economic and creative players from the South as well as the North, confirmed by the presence of other panellists such as OECD adviser Louis Maréchal, the president of the René Moawad Foundation, Michel Moawad from Lebanon, geopolitician Mikaa Mered, Ghanaian politician Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and even international lawyer Stéphane Brabant.

During the evening, several hundred prestigious guests were able to appreciate the immanent beauty of the unique works of Made For A Woman, produced in the brand's workshops in Madagascar. Bags, tunics, and hats, made by hand in the tradition of the living heritage of Madagascar and coloured without heavy metals or dangerous chemicals, offered testimony to a desire to magnify this inseparable link between nature, women, and men who inherit it and the risky, daring part called intelligence in action. Traceability was illustrated by the film "The Raphia Journey" by Geoffrey Gaspard, produced by Eileen Akbaraly, which was presented to guests on the Croisette.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021