PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:10 IST
Address shortage of containers for shipping, says exporters
Coimbatore, July 15 (PTI): The Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) on Thursday requested the Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal to address the shortage of containers for shipping.

In a letter to the Minister, a copy of which was released to reporters, president of TEA Raja M Shanmugham said exporting units are now facing shortage of containers, increased waiting time to get them at ports and rise in freight charges.

''We understand that the hike in freight fees is attributed to COVID-19 that has left global shippinglines with backlogs and delays due to labour shortage, reduced capacity of logistics systems, congestion at ports as well as quarantined cargo,'' he said.

The knitwear export from Tirupur is Rs 25,000 crore and is expected to pick up after permission is given to engage 100 per cent of employees as against the low number working owing to the COVID situation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

