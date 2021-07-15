Left Menu

South Africa says 10,000 troops on the ground to quell violence

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-07-2021
South Africa says 10,000 troops on the ground to quell violence
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Ten thousand South African soldiers were in the streets as of Thursday morning to help quell days of looting and violence, a cabinet minister said.

"By this morning 10,000 boots were already on the ground, which is an increment of 5,000 from yesterday morning," the acting minister in the presidency told a news conference.

