South Africa says 10,000 troops on the ground to quell violence

Ten thousand South African soldiers were in the streets as of Thursday morning to help quell days of looting and violence, a cabinet minister said.

"By this morning 10,000 boots were already on the ground, which is an increment of 5,000 from yesterday morning," the acting minister in the presidency told a news conference.

Advertisement

Also Read: South Africans urged to prevent pollution of freshwater resources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)