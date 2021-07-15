South Africa says 10,000 troops on the ground to quell violence
Ten thousand South African soldiers were in the streets as of Thursday morning to help quell days of looting and violence, a cabinet minister said.
"By this morning 10,000 boots were already on the ground, which is an increment of 5,000 from yesterday morning," the acting minister in the presidency told a news conference.
