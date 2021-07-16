Smartdiet Planner app targets 10 lakh users by May 2022

Delhi-based startup Appnuerons Technologies expects the user base of its Smartdiet Planner app to cross 10 lakh by May 2022, as it plans to expand partnership with pharma retailers across the country to boost its reach.

The company has 1.7 lakh downloads with 1 lakh registered users within four month of starting the artificial intelligence-based diet plan service.

''It has been four months since we commenced our operations and we have seen 1 lakh users. We have started reaching out to pharma retailers across the country to boost our reach. Our target is to reach 10 lakh users by May 2022,'' Smartdiet co-founder Puneet Manchanda told PTI.

Before starting the venture, Manchanda worked with IBM for 16 years.

''During the time of pandemic, the mortality rate has been 10 times in people with comorbidities like obesity, hypertension and diabetes.

''People have realised the power of nutrition to lead a healthy life. We are offering diet plans on a partially free basis and the paid plans are available for less than USD 2 per month. We have 125 doctors who have subscribed to our service,'' Manchanda said.

Smartdiet has onboarded Consultant – Functional Nutrition, Manjari Chandra of Max Healthcare in Delhi and has also involved registered dietitians from the US, Australia and Canada.

Manchanda said Smartdiet Planner has incorporated artificial intelligence in the app to give personalised recommendations for lifestyle disorders including obesity, sleep disorder, diabetes, hypertension, thyroid, indigestion, polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) and cholesterol.

