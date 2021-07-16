Russia: Small airplane carrying 17 people missing in Siberia
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:55 IST
Officials say a Russian passenger plane with 17 people on board has gone missing during a flight in Siberia.
The regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said the An-28 plane disappeared Friday in the Tomsk region in western Siberia.
The emergencies office said the plan carried 14 passengers, including four children, and three crew members.
A search effort is under way, officials said.
The An-28 is a small short-range, Soviet-designed turboprop used by many small carriers across Russia and some other countries.
