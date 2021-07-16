Haryana's 75 pc job reservation law will not negatively impact industry, says Khattar

The law in Haryana that provides 75 percent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state will not negatively impact the industry in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured on Friday during a meeting with the CII delegation.

''The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, will not negatively impact the industry in the state,'' assured Khattar during a meeting with the CII delegation held virtually.

A statement by the Confederation of Indian Industry quoting him said the chief minister assured that the state government is with the industry, and the rules being currently framed for the Act are such that there will be no harassment of units in the state on account of this Act.

The release further said Khattar emphasized that the state government is working towards reducing the cap of Rs 50,000 a month gross salary as mentioned in the Act so that only unskilled and semi-skilled labor come under the purview of this Act.

In March, the then governor Satydeo Narain Arya gave his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, providing 75 percent reservation for those who have a domicile certificate and are seeking private-sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

Khattar said that through the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy 2020, the state government has provided several incentives to the industry for promoting employment of local youth as well as ensuring the development of backward areas.

He requested the industry to come forward and work together with the state government in achieving Haryana's overall development.

Appreciating the relief and rehabilitation work undertaken by CII and the industry during the first and second waves of COVID-19, Khattar said it was good to see that the industry came forward and supported the state in the hour of crisis.

Highlighting the state's preparedness in case there is a third wave of COVID-19, the chief minister said the state is working towards setting up oxygen generation plants in 136 community health centers of the state and is also developing a mechanism so that there is no shortage of essential medicines.

Abhimanyu Munjal, chairman of CII northern region and joint MD & CEO of Hero FinCorp Ltd, assured Khattar that the industry has always been at the forefront to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the state government in its fight against such crisis and will continue to lend its support.

Rajiv Gandhi, chairman of the CII Haryana State Council, emphasized that while Haryana has been able to attract huge investments with various industry-friendly initiatives, ''the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020 has put on hold investment and expansion plans of many business houses, which is not a good sign''.

According to the CII statement, Gandhi requested the chief minister that some alternative mediums can be considered to address the issue of job creation for the youth in Haryana and said the job reservation law ''should not be forced upon the industry in the state''.

Gandhi assured the industry's full support in increasing the employability of the state's youth through skill development and various other means as suggested by the state government.

