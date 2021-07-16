Reliance acquires 40.95 pc stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore
Reliance Retail Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, on Friday announced the acquisition of 40.95 per cent stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.
RRVL will make an open offer to acquire additional up to 2.17 crore equity shares of Just Dial, representing 26 per cent stake, in accordance with Sebi Takeover Regulations, a regulatory filing said.
VSS Mani will continue as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Just Dial through the next phase of growth, it added.
The capital infused by RRVL will help drive the growth and expansion of Just Dial into a comprehensive local listing and commerce platform. PTI KRH SR BAL BAL
