Left Menu

Reliance acquires 40.95 pc stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:21 IST
Reliance acquires 40.95 pc stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, on Friday announced the acquisition of 40.95 per cent stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

RRVL will make an open offer to acquire additional up to 2.17 crore equity shares of Just Dial, representing 26 per cent stake, in accordance with Sebi Takeover Regulations, a regulatory filing said.

VSS Mani will continue as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Just Dial through the next phase of growth, it added.

The capital infused by RRVL will help drive the growth and expansion of Just Dial into a comprehensive local listing and commerce platform. PTI KRH SR BAL BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021