FHRAI delegates meet Union tourism minister, submit wish list for industry's revival

Delegates of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Friday met Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and submitted a representation highlighting concerns of the sector and recommendations for its revival from the impact of COVID-19.

FHRAI has submitted presentation to the minister on the support required under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme and the Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS), GST rationalisation and policy reforms, among others, the industry body said in a statement.

The industry body also recommended the amendments required in the Copyright Act, 1957, and on challenges faced from the online travel aggregators (OTAs) and food service aggregators (FSAs).

FHRAI Joint Honorary Secretary Pradeep Shetty said, ''We briefed the minister on the ground realities of the hospitality sector and have submitted a comprehensive representation recommending the topmost priorities for its revival.'' Shetty added that the pandemic has completely battered the hospitality industry and in the wish list presented to the minister, ''we have highlighted the most immediate reforms required from the government''.

The minister assured focus on the issues highlighted by FHRAI to revive the tourism and hospitality sector from the devastating impact of the pandemic, the apex body said.

Reddy also promised that the ministry will come out with a national tourism policy shortly with a road map for the fast recovery of the sector, FHRAI added.

