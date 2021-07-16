Left Menu

FHRAI delegates meet Union tourism minister, submit wish list for industry's revival

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:08 IST
FHRAI delegates meet Union tourism minister, submit wish list for industry's revival
  • Country:
  • India

Delegates of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Friday met Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and submitted a representation highlighting concerns of the sector and recommendations for its revival from the impact of COVID-19.

FHRAI has submitted presentation to the minister on the support required under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme and the Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS), GST rationalisation and policy reforms, among others, the industry body said in a statement.

The industry body also recommended the amendments required in the Copyright Act, 1957, and on challenges faced from the online travel aggregators (OTAs) and food service aggregators (FSAs).

FHRAI Joint Honorary Secretary Pradeep Shetty said, ''We briefed the minister on the ground realities of the hospitality sector and have submitted a comprehensive representation recommending the topmost priorities for its revival.'' Shetty added that the pandemic has completely battered the hospitality industry and in the wish list presented to the minister, ''we have highlighted the most immediate reforms required from the government''.

The minister assured focus on the issues highlighted by FHRAI to revive the tourism and hospitality sector from the devastating impact of the pandemic, the apex body said.

Reddy also promised that the ministry will come out with a national tourism policy shortly with a road map for the fast recovery of the sector, FHRAI added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021