Twitter user shares video of 'flash' over metro train, DMRC says system fully safe

A Twitter user has shared a video clip claiming that a flash had occurred over a Delhi Metro train on the Pink Line, even as the DMRC on Friday said such incidents are natural phenomenon and there was no issue with the services.

The user had shared the clip on Thursday, close to midnight, saying it happened near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station, and tagged the official Twitter handle of the DMRC.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, when contacted on Friday, said there was no such issue.

Later, in a statement, the Delhi Metro said, it has come to DMRC's notice that a video clip in a tweet date July 15, is being circulated on the social media dated, referring to some ''blast'' in a train near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station.

''In this regard, it is clarified that the DMRC system is fully safe and no such incident has taken place which compromises with the safety of any of its passengers,'' it said.

The ''blast'' being referred to in the tweet video is a common phenomenon known as ''panto flashing'' which happens due to several external factors such as rain, foreign material, coming in contact with the pantograph of train and OHE (overhead equipment) during movement, and in no way causes any safety concern or disruption to services, the statement said.

The DMRC is carrying out other ancillary works on a very small segment of the Trilokpuri section on the Pink Line, due to which services on the corridor were regulated.

''In the extant case, a train was to be stabled at reversal side, as per the routine operational requirement, and another train had to come on the platform to perform the last passenger service at that time from Mayur Vihar Ph-1 station,'' the statement said.

''However, five passengers had mistakenly boarded this train, and they had to be deboarded from the train and brought to the platform to board the designated last train,'' the DMRC said.

Officials said ''panto flashing'' as a natural phenomenon keeps happening many a times, but not noticed during day time.

