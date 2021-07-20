Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of additional stake in Mukand by Bajaj Group entities

Commission approves acquisition of up to 16.57 of equity shareholding of Mukand Limited by Bajaj Group entities in addition to existing shareholding of around 57.70, it said in a tweet on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 20:49 IST
CCI approves acquisition of additional stake in Mukand by Bajaj Group entities
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved acquisition of certain equity shareholding of Mukand Ltd by Bajaj Group entities. The proposed transaction envisages the acquisition of up to 16.57 per cent of the equity share capital of Mukund by the acquirers -- Bajaj Sevashram Pvt Ltd, Bachhraj and Company Pvt Ltd, Bachhraj Factories Pvt Ltd and Sanraj Nayan Investments Pvt Ltd -- all part of the Bajaj Group of companies, from the sellers, as per a press release. The sellers are co-promoters of Mukand along with the Bajaj Group. The acquisition is in addition to the around 57.7 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital presently held by the Bajaj Group. The acquirers are investment and lending companies, while Mukand is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing, selling, exporting distribution of specialty steel long products and heavy machinery, the release said. ''Commission approves acquisition of up to 16.57% of equity shareholding of Mukand Limited by Bajaj Group entities in addition to existing shareholding of around 57.70%,'' it said in a tweet on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021