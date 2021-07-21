IAF rescues 5 people stranded due to flash floods in J-K's Kathua

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday evening rescued five persons trapped on a river mound isolated due to a flash flood in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A message was received regarding a group of villagers stranded in the overflowing Ujh river, following which an IAF helicopter was immediately pressed into service to rescue the people, the IAF said.

The five people were rescued to safer areas, it added.

