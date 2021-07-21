Left Menu

IAF rescues 5 people stranded due to flash floods in J-K's Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 00:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday evening rescued five persons trapped on a river mound isolated due to a flash flood in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A message was received regarding a group of villagers stranded in the overflowing Ujh river, following which an IAF helicopter was immediately pressed into service to rescue the people, the IAF said.

The five people were rescued to safer areas, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

