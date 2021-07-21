Darwinbox appoints Vijayshankar Ananthanarayanan as VP and Global Head of Transformation

HYDERABAD, India, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox, Asia's leading HR Technology platform, announced the appointment of Vijayshankar Ananthanarayanan to its executive leadership team. Vijay joins the company as Vice President and Global Head of Transformation, as Asia's fastest-growing HCM technology player accelerates its expansion globally. Vijay brings a wealth of experience to his new role of providing integrated transformation roadmaps for technology organizations to scale and sustain across geographies. At Darwinbox, he would be primarily leading cross-functional initiatives, strengthening maturity and scalability of the operating model, and accelerating readiness to credibly operate in large enterprise segments across geographies. Prior to Darwinbox, Vijay was the Director of People Consulting at EY where, for more than 15 years, he held different positions of increasing responsibility and complexity. From driving business outcomes through people to driving digital and functional HR transformation for clients across sectors, Vijay has worked extensively with talent from all major geographies across the world. Vijay has a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources from XLRI, Jamshedpur and is based in Bengaluru. Speaking about his appointment, Vijay said, ''15 years in the People Consulting practice at EY helped me internalize the power of purpose, customer value, discipline, relationships and humility. This lays the foundation for my journey at Darwinbox.'' He further added, ''Having seen multiple technology platforms as part of my digital talent transformation work, I found that Darwinbox was focusing on considerations that truly matter, while also providing a good platform for me to bring my collective experience and network to help drive the next evolution. I am truly delighted to have an opportunity to co-build a globally respected talent lifecycle management platform 'From Asia, for the world'. I look forward to working closely with our respected 550+ customer partners, vibrant Darwinbox team and inspiring investors to amplify Darwinbox's impact for customers globally while concurrently embedding institutional robustness.'' ''We look forward to working with Vijay who comes with a rich and diverse industry and transformation experience. We are certain that his passion for customer impact and boundaryless worldview will propel us further in serving our customers,'' said Jayant Paleti, Co-Founder, Darwinbox. Backed by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya and others, Darwinbox is recognized as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC by Gartner. It is trusted by 550+ global enterprises including Asia's largest conglomerates and fast-growing technology unicorns like Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, TVS, Arvind, JSW, NSE, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Bharti AXA, Nivea, T-Systems, Swiggy, Bigbasket, Delhivery and more. Darwinbox's HCM suite has witnessed a massive surge in adoption since the pandemic (200% growth) as the solution's exhaustive feature sets enables organizations to adapt to the new hybrid world of work easily and efficiently. Today, Darwinbox serves over 1 million employees across 90+ countries and with leadership appointments like these, it aims to further its mission to build technology that enables organisations to engage, empower and ultimately unleash the highest potential of their people. About Darwinbox: Darwinbox is a leading provider of cloud-based Human Resources Management Software (HRMS) 'From Asia, for the world'.

Its new-age enterprise-focused HR technology suite engages and empowers employees across the entire lifecycle (hire-to-retire) with a smarter, simpler & mobile-first experience. Rated #1 Enterprise Cloud HCM on Gartner Peer Insights, it is powered by AI and ML features such as an HR Voicebot, Advanced Talent Analytics, Candidate Shortlisting, OCR-based expense scans, etc.

Backed by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya and others, Darwinbox is trusted by 550+ global enterprises including Asia's largest conglomerates and fast-growing technology unicorns like Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, TVS, Arvind, JSW, NSE, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Bharti AXA, Nivea, T-Systems, Swiggy, Bigbasket, Delhivery and more. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578420/Vijayshankar_Ananthanarayanan.jpg PWR PWR

