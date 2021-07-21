IMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6%-Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund is estimating this month that global growth for 2021 will be about 6%, the same level as an April forecast, but with some countries growing faster and some more growing more slowly, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Georgieva, speaking at an online event sponsored by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said that recovery will be held back unless the pace of COVID-19 vaccination picks up, adding that a goal of ending the pandemic by the end of 2022 will not be reached at the current pace.

