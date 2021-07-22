Left Menu

London shares gain on strong corporate earnings; virus fears loom

British stocks rose on Thursday as a set of positive corporate results helped outweigh concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases, while Unilever was the worst blue-chip performer after it cut its full-year margin forecasts.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 12:55 IST
Unilever Plc dropped 4% after it reduced its annual operating margin forecast while reporting higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the second quarter. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.7%, with Howden Joinery Group and IG Group being the top boost to the index on positive results.

Transport firm FirstGroup jumped 3.1% after it increased its planned shareholder returns by 135 million pounds ($185.29 million) after closing the sale of its U.S. bus assets to private equity firm EQT Infrastructure.

