Women ethnic wear firm Nandani Creation on Thursday said it will hire over 250 people as part of its offline expansion programme entailing investment of Rs 10 crore.The company, known for its JaipurKurti.com brand, plans to increase its offline stores to up to 25 by the end of 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:04 IST
Nandani Creation to hire over 250 people for offline expansion programme
Women ethnic wear firm Nandani Creation on Thursday said it will hire over 250 people as part of its offline expansion programme entailing investment of Rs 10 crore.

The company, known for its 'JaipurKurti.com' brand, plans to increase its offline stores to up to 25 by the end of 2023. It has already opened two offline stores in the past few months.

''Offline expansion plans have already taken shape in some cities and are under process for many other important cities,'' Nandani Creation Chairman and Managing Director Anuj Mundhra said in a statement.

The company said it has identified key cities in Rajasthan for expansion. These include Kota, Sikar, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Ganganagar, Neemrana and Alwar. In 2022-23, it will be focussing on big cities like Pune, Gurgaon, Indore and Delhi.

Around Rs 10 crore investment has been lined up for offline expansion, it added.

Also, to give final shape to the expansion plans and offer the best experience to its customers, the company said it will be hiring more than 250 professionals. ''These individuals will be hired under the domains of logistics, ground staff, designing, production, sales, marketing and other relevant departments,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

