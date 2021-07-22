Left Menu

Dozee raises Rs 44 crore in Series A funding

We see a huge potential for Dozee in bringing about a shift in the healthcare sector by enabling hospitals to provide affordable critical care infrastructure and upgrade rapidly without huge capital investments, Prime Venture Partners Managing Partner Sanjay Swamy said.

Updated: 22-07-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:53 IST
Healthcare startup Dozee on Thursday said it has raised Rs 44 crore in a Series A funding round led by existing investor Prime Venture Partners, with participation from YourNest Venture Capital and 3one4 Capital.

The company will use the fresh capital in research and development to launch new products and enhance its platform capabilities. It will also use the funds to increase its presence in high dependency unit (HDU) ward monitoring, home monitoring, and to deliver a cloud-enabled continuum of care, Dozee said in a statement.

The company has set a goal of partnering with over 1,000 hospitals across India to help them upgrade critical care infrastructure through remote patient monitoring, it added.

It plans to install its platform in more than 50,000 step-down intensive care units (ICUs) and set up 24x7 central monitoring cells in these hospitals, enabling them to quickly augment the critical HDUs and ICUs and save more than 1 million nursing hours per month, the statement said.

''This funding is a testament to our commitment to improving health care infrastructure in India,'' Dozee CEO and Cofounder Mudit Dandwate said.

The company believes that the future of India's healthcare lies in technologies such as remote patient monitoring and artificial intelligence (AI) which can ease the burden of hospitals and healthcare workers in delivering care that is timely, accessible, and affordable, he added.

''We are delighted to partner with 3one4 and Your nest to continue to help take this company to the next stage. We see a huge potential for Dozee in bringing about a shift in the healthcare sector by enabling hospitals to provide affordable critical care infrastructure and upgrade rapidly without huge capital investments,'' Prime Venture Partners Managing Partner Sanjay Swamy said.

