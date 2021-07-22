Audi launches 3 all-electric SUVs under e-tron range; expects 15 pc of its sales through EVs by 2025

German luxury carmaker Audi expects 15 per cent of its sales in India through electric vehicles by 2025, as the company kicked off its EV journey in the country with the launch of three all-electric SUVs under its e-tron range, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company, which launched the e-tron 50 and e-tron 55 along with e-tron Sportback, priced at Rs 99.99 lakh, Rs 1.16 crore and Rs 1.18 crore respectively (all prices ex-showroom), will bring more models out of the 20 electric cars that it plans to launch globally by 2025.

Advertisement

''I firmly believe that electric is the future for sure, especially also on the luxury side... we have decided that our focus is definitely going to be electric cars. We want to achieve at least 15 per cent of our sales through electric cars by the year 2025,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Audi had a total retail sales of 4,594 units in India. Last year it came down to 1,639 units.

Globally, Audi had announced a five-year plan under which it would launch 30 electrified vehicles, which includes 20 pure EVs and 10 plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2025.

''Some of these models (of pure EVs) will also make it to the country. So, our focus is very clear, short term to long term,'' he added.

To begin its EV journey in India, Audi is offering three all-electric SUVs -- e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55.

''We are launching not one, but three electric SUVs that begin our electrification journey. These are the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance and everyday usability,'' he added.

With the three offerings, Dhillon said, ''we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space.'' Audi India is also offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership to ease the transition to electric mobility, he added.

To take it a step forward, he said, ''we are also offering a best-in-class 3 year buyback.'' Stating that this is just the start of Audi India's electric journey, Dhillon said very shortly the company will also announce its next EV offering.

The e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 have dual electric motors that deliver up to 300 kW of power with 664 Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. These are equipped with a 95kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484 km range (WLTP - Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure) on a single charge.

On the other hand, the e-tron 50 has a dual motor with a combined power of 230kW. It has a 71kWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379 km range (WLTP), the company added.

These SUVs have charging ports on both sides, allowing flexibility in terms of parking, Audi India said, adding the e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 have a combination of AC charging up to 11kW and DC charging up to 150 kW.

The e-tron 50 has a combination of AC charging up to 11 kW and DC charging up to 120 kW, it added.

The company said customers who buy any of the three electric SUVs in 2021 will receive a complimentary wall box AC charger in addition to the 11kW charger that comes standard with the car.

''Early bird customers can avail of complimentary charging through 2021 at any Audi India dealership that is equipped with the charging facility,'' it said adding key Audi India dealerships will be equipped with a 50kW fast charger in a phased manner.

Over 100 chargers will be installed across 75 key cities in the country, the company said adding its dealers ''will offer, at cost, their charging facilities to all other brand electric car customers''.

''In the spirit of promoting electric mobility, Audi India will open access to the 'Chargers near me' section of the 'myAudi Connect' app and Audi India website to all electric car users in India,'' the company added.

Audi India said it is offering standard warranty of 2 years and high voltage battery warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever is earlier along with options for extended warranty across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years.

It is also offering complimentary 5 year roadside assistance to customers of these electric SUVs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)