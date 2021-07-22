Left Menu

PM discusses flood situation in parts of Maharashtra with Thackeray, promises all help

PM discusses flood situation in parts of Maharashtra with Thackeray, promises all help
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday about the situation in some parts of the state following heavy rainfall and flooding, and assured him of all possible support from the Centre.

Nearly 6,000 passengers were stranded as train services on the Konkan Railway route in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district were suspended on Thursday after a river overflowed following heavy rains, while incessant downpour badly hit road and rail traffic in several parts of the state, including around Mumbai, as authorities called in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help the administration in the rescue efforts.

''Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT,'' Modi said in a tweet.

