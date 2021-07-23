Mahindra Holidays board to meet next week to consider bonus equity share issue

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India on Friday said its board will meet next week to consider a proposal to issue bonus equity shares.

The board of directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, shall consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

The company will also announce its first-quarter financial result on July 29.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India were trading 7.59 percent higher at Rs 333 apiece on BSE.

