Left Menu

Mahindra Holidays board to meet next week to consider bonus equity share issue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 12:32 IST
Mahindra Holidays board to meet next week to consider bonus equity share issue
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India on Friday said its board will meet next week to consider a proposal to issue bonus equity shares.

The board of directors at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, shall consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

The company will also announce its first-quarter financial result on July 29.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India were trading 7.59 percent higher at Rs 333 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021