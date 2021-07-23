Crompton Greaves Q1 profit up 27 pc to Rs 95 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) on Friday reported 26.68 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 94.76 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.80 crore in April-June period a year ago, CGCEL said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was up 45.87 per cent to Rs 1,050.48 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 720.10 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Total expenses were at Rs 943.08 crore as against Rs 637.67 crore.

Revenue from the electric consumer durables (ECD) segment was at Rs 884.41 crore and from lighting products at Rs 166.07 crore.

''ECD segment delivered strong growth across categories and geographies. B2C LED lighting business maintained its upward growth trajectory. While commodity cost pressures remained, timely actions have mitigated their impact,” CGCEL Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said.

Shares of CGCEL on Friday settled at Rs 458.85 apiece on BSE, down 3.15 per cent from the previous close.

