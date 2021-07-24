President inaugurates SBI’s first branch within Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated a new branch of State Bank of India (SBI) at the President's Estate here, according to an official communiqué.

This is the first branch of SBI which is being opened within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The SBI branch has the president as its first customer, it said. Soon after opening his account, the president was handed over his passbook, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The branch was inaugurated in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and SBI chairman Dinesh Khara.

Some of the important features of this branch include adherence to the policy of digitisation of various processes.

Besides offering all financial services under one roof, the branch is equipped with latest digital initiatives including video KYC, automated cash deposit and withdrawal machine and passbook printing facility, the statement said. Such initiatives would be beneficial for the public at large and increase the ease of doing transactions.

The branch though located within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan would be accessible to all who are not residents of the estate, it said. State Bank of India is the nation's largest bank with a network of branches across the length and breadth of the country. Its accessibility and features have made it one of the most popular banks of the country, the statement said.

