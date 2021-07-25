Left Menu

IFC lends USD 250 mn to HDFC to promote affordable green housing finance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 11:02 IST
IFC lends USD 250 mn to HDFC to promote affordable green housing finance
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (IFCwbg)
  • Country:
  • India

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a private sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, has decided to provide a loan of USD 250 million (about Rs 1,875 crore) to promote affordable green housing finance for low-income borrowers.

Low and middle-income borrowers will be able to own homes with improved access to finance, thanks to a new investment aiming to boost affordable housing finance in India, a joint statement said.

Aligned with the government of India's goal to provide 'Housing for All,' the funding will also help generate jobs, it said.

At least 25 percent of the financing has been earmarked for green affordable housing, which is likely to encourage this market in India, it said.

''Green housing is largely regarded as a luxury market in the country, but given its climate benefits, IFC intends to challenge that perception and help boost green affordable housing by partnering with HDFC, with its deep penetration in the Indian housing market and significant commitment to promoting green,'' it said.

''This partnership with IFC covering both themes Affordable & Green housing, we hope, will materially further our outreach,'' HDFC Ltd managing director Renu Sud Karnad said.

Green affordable housing can help India on its path to deliver on its commitments under the Paris Agreement, to reduce a third of its carbon emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels, it said.

Green and energy-efficient housing can help cut emissions, as residential housing accounts for about 24 percent of the nation's electricity consumption, it said.

This partnership with HDFC offers multiple benefits for India, as it can play a leading role in developing the country's nascent green affordable housing market while delivering jobs and a climate dividend, said Hector Gomez Ang, Regional Director for South Asia at IFC.

With most banks and housing finance companies in India still at the stage of evolving their business models to lend to lower-income people, this investment should send a clear demonstration that green affordable housing is viable and needed, especially as India moves on the road to recovery from the impacts of COVID-19, Ang added.

IFC estimates there's a USD 1.25 trillion investment opportunity in green residential housing in India to the year 2030, it said.

To help grow the market, IFC has made investments worth over USD 920 million in housing finance companies in India—85 percent in the last five years—for on-lending to retail buyers of affordable housing and developers of affordable and green housing, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021