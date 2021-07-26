Heathrow Airport calls for UK to open up to vaccinated travellers
For the six months to June 30, Heathrow posted an adjusted loss before tax of 787 million pounds ($1.08 billion), compared to the 471 million loss for the same period last year which was only half affected by the pandemic. ($1 = 0.7273 pounds)
Britain's Heathrow Airport called on the government to open up the country to vaccinated travelers from the European Union and the United States from the end of this month to help fuel a travel recovery after another torrid six months. Heathrow, which before the pandemic was the busiest airport in Europe, said that fewer than four million people traveled through it in the first half of 2021, a level which would have been surpassed by 18 days worth of 2019's traffic.
"The UK...is falling behind its EU rivals in international trade by being slow to remove restrictions," Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said in a statement on Monday. For the six months to June 30, Heathrow posted an adjusted loss before tax of 787 million pounds ($1.08 billion), compared to the 471 million loss for the same period last year which was only half affected by the pandemic.
